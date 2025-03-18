Hossack Extended Through 26/27 Season in Saskatchewan

March 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have extended Matt Hossack's contract through the 2026-27 season.

One of the league's premier defenders returned to the green machine this summer after being selected with the 6th overall pick in the NLL's dispersal draft of Panther City Lacrosse Club.

"Matt Hossack has been a major piece in our success so far this season. His play has been exceptionally impactful in many areas," commented GM Derek Keenan after signing the former Whitby Warrior star to a two-year extension. "We are very pleased to have him on board for an additional two seasons as we continue to strive toward our ultimate goal."

Hossack, from Port Perry, Ontario, won a 2018 NLL Championship with the Rush and is currently putting up Defender Of The Year numbers this season with a league leading 29 caused turnovers, 97 loose balls, 20 blocked shots and 15 points in 14 games.

"This group is something you don't often get to be a part of. They enjoy the work and I want to be in Saskatchewan working alongside them," said Hossack. "I've won one championship in Saskatchewan and I'm ready to chase more."

Through 116 pro games, the 30-year-old right-handed defenceman has scooped up 644 loose balls, caused 157 turnovers, scored 22 goals and added 61 assists.

He was originally taken by the Rush in the second round, 14th overall, of the 2016 NLL Draft out of Rochester Institute of Technology.

Hossack and the Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in a couple of weeks when the Colorado Mammoth come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, March 29th.

