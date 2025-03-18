Desert Dogs Face Buffalo In Final Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup Matchup

March 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hit the road this weekend for a showdown against the Buffalo Bandits on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 4:30 pm PST. This game marks the final matchup for Las Vegas in the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup.

This game will be just the second time in franchise history that the Desert Dogs take on the Bandits. The last meeting came on April 20, 2024, when Vegas fell 14-5.

LAST GAME RECAP

The Desert Dogs look to bounce back after a tough 20-11 loss to the San Diego Seals. San Diego stormed out with seven unanswered goals before Tyrell Hamer-Jackson put Vegas on the board. Jack Hannah led the charge with four goals, including back-to-back tallies before halftime, but the Desert Dogs still trailed 13-5 at the break.

Brandon Goodwin and Hannah struck early in the second half, but San Diego responded with four goals to widen the gap. Kyle Killen, Drew Belgrave, and Sean Westley added goals in the fourth, but the deficit proved too much to overcome. Jonathan Donville finished with five assists, while Hannah recorded four goals and one assist.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Buffalo has been a powerhouse this season, dropping only two games- to San Diego and Calgary. In their most recent outing, the Bandits defeated Calgary 11-6.

This matchup against the Desert Dogs kicks off a back-to-back weekend for Buffalo, as they'll face Albany the following night on March 22.

Dhane Smith leads the Bandits in scoring and ranks fifth in the league with 91 points on 22 goals and 69 assists in 12 games. Josh Byrne is Buffalo's top goal-scorer, netting 32 on the season.

MILESTONES

Jack Hannah is six goals away from reaching 100 career NLL goals.

Drew Belgrave is three games away from reaching 100 career NLL appearances.

DESERT DOGS POINT LEADERS

Holden Cattoni - 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists), 8 points (5 goals, 3 assists) since joining Vegas

Jack Hannah - 70 points (32 goals, 38 assists)

Jonathan Donville - 62 points (15 goals, 47 assists)

Casey Jackson - 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists)

Adam Poitras - 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists)

WHERE TO WATCH

Catch all the action live on ESPN+, FOX5, SSSEN, and YouTube TV.

