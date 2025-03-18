Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

March 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







This past week the Professional Women's Hockey League set a league U.S. attendance record with 14,288 fans during their takeover tour in Detroit, San Diego Seals forward Wes Berg scored his 300th National Lacrosse League goal, and National Women's Soccer League franchise BOS Nation FC announced it is changing its name after backlash. Highlights from this week come from the Professional Women's Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, Major Arena Soccer League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Frontier League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

The PWHL announced a historic milestone, surpassing one million fans in attendance since its launch. The PWHL achieved the one millionth fan with a crowd of 14,288 during the Takeover Tour© Detroit Presented by Ally featuring the Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Mar. 16. The game also set a new U.S. attendance record for professional women's hockey- the fourth time a PWHL game has broken the record. The achievement underscores the PWHL's rapid growth and the increasing popularity of professional women's hockey, showcasing the passion and support of fans across the league. "Reaching one million fans is a huge milestone for our league," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "To see the league grow so rapidly is a reflection of the dedication of our players, who demonstrate their world-class talent every day, as well as the countless individuals behind the scenes who work relentlessly to ensure the league's success. The passion and support from our fans has been incredible, and this is only the beginning."

Detroit doesn't have a professional women's team of their own just yet, but the support is certainly there despite challenges that the growth of the sport might face.

The Montréal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres have completed a trade, with Montréal acquiring forward Kaitlin Willoughby from Toronto in exchange for defender Anna Kjellbin. "First of all, we'd like to thank Anna for the trust she had placed in us and for accepting a contract with our team," said Montréal General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "Anna is the captain of her national team and has had a significant impact on our players, coaching staff and support staff. Her time with us has been nothing but positive. We wish her all the best with her new team. Kaitlin's arrival allows us to add even more depth to our squad. Both teams are visibly happy with these additions, which answered both of our needs."

Rewatch the seventh game of our Takeover Tour stop where Ottawa Charge faced off against the Minnesota Frost at Lenovo Center on in Raleigh Mar. 7, 2025!

American Hockey League

The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that the Monsters loaned forward Jake Gaudet, playing on a one-year AHL contract with Cleveland, to the AHL's Providence Bruins in exchange for Providence's affiliate, the NHL's Boston Bruins, loaning defenseman Drew Bavaro to the Monsters for the balance of the 2024-25 campaign. In 20 appearances for Providence this season, Bavaro posted 0-3-3 with six penalty minutes and added 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes in two appearances for the ECHL's Maine Mariners. Gaudet supplied 1-5-6 with 30 penalty minutes in 41 appearances for Cleveland this season.

Tucson Roadrunners forward Andrew Agozzino scored his first hat trick since 2021 against the San Jose Barracuda, a team he captained during the 2022-23 season.

ECHL

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer scored a goal-of-the-year candidate for the South Carolina Stingrays.

Western Hockey League

WHL Power Rankings: Week 24

Ontario Hockey League

Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas put on a dominant performance for the Windsor Spitfires, recording a hat trick and an assist to reach the 50-goal mark on the season. His offensive outburst powered Windsor in a high-scoring battle, further cementing his standout campaign.

United States Hockey League

Sioux City Musketeers forward Oliver Murnieks puts a spin-around pass on the tape of Trey Jefferis.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - March 3-9, 2025

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Number 300 for Rob Hellyer and it comes on his 6th goal of the games.

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the acquisition of forward Johnathan Peshko from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for forward Travis Longboat, Albany's first round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, and fourth round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft. Peshko was acquired by the Ottawa Black Bears from the Vancouver Warriors and then traded to Albany in a series of moves before the NLL trade deadline on March 10.

Premier Lacrosse League

Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced the 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend will be held in Kansas City at CPKC Stadium over Fourth of July Weekend, marking the PLL's first visit to Kansas City in league history. The 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend will feature an All-Star Game and Skills Challenges between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars. For the first time, the PLL will host the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League All-Star Game, featuring standout players from the WLL's Championship Series, and the best women's professional lacrosse players in the world in a new 10-on-10 field lacrosse format. "Our 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend represents a pivotal moment for professional lacrosse," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Bringing together the best men's and women's players on one stage to the heart of the country in Kansas City showcases our commitment to growing the game and elevating both leagues to new heights. The energy of this weekend at CPKC Stadium will be unmatched."

THE TOP 10 PLAYS from the 2025 Lexus Championship Series

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Boston NWSL Drops 'BOS Nation FC' - New Name Coming Soon!

Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi BEAUTIFUL First MLS Goal of 2025!

Northern Super League

Ottawa Rapid FC announced that they have acquired Houston Dash defender, Jyllissa Harris, from the NWSL team via transfer. "Jyllissa Harris is a powerhouse on the field- defensively strong, fast, with a strong defensive understanding of the game and versatility across the back, she consistently shuts down the opponents attack and we look forward to seeing her on the pitch," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss. The Hazlet, New Jersey native joins Rapid FC having spent parts of the past two seasons with the Houston Dash. Harris was selected by the Dash in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft following a five-year career at the University of South Carolina that saw her make five trips to the NCAA Tournament, including quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Major Arena Soccer League

The playoff push is on in the MASL! As we approach the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs, join Alex Bastyovanszky as he recaps what you may have missed over the last week in the MASL in just 5 minutes!

On this week's Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the new Head Coach of the Empire Strykers, MASL veteran Onua Obasi to talk TST, his MASL career and his coaching tactics that are sweeping the MASL

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Montreal Alouettes announced that they have signed American linebacker Christian McFarland to a two-year contract. McFarland (5'11'', 200 lbs) spent his first two years in pro football with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL, where he was coached by Alouettes defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Noel Thorpe. McFarland recorded 98 total tackles over two seasons with the Stallions. He also suited up for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL.

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Josh Love. Love was signed as an undrafted free agent by the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and also spent time on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. He went on to play in the United States Football League and in 16 combined games for the Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers in 2022 and 2023, Love completed 214 of 368 passes for 2,347 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 34 carries for 81 yards. In 2024, Love signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League. He played five games and made one start, completing 38 of 55 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns and carrying the ball seven times for 10 yards and one touchdown.

Football has always been part of Bo Levi Mitchell's DNA. In this episode of Unreal Stories, he takes us back to his roots in Texas, where the game was more than just a sport but the whole town coming together. He opens up about the pressures of being a franchise quarterback, the challenges that pushed him to his limits, and the unwavering support of his family, who live and breathe competition.

United Football League

The United Football League announced the addition of Pete Kendall, a seasoned football veteran, as the league's new Offensive Line Specialist. Kendall brings an extensive background in offensive line play to this new position, having excelled as both a player and a coach at the highest levels of the sport. "We are excited to welcome Pete to the UFL family," said Russ Brandon, UFL President and CEO. "His deep knowledge of offensive line play and his experience at the highest levels of professional football will be invaluable as we continue to develop elite talent within our league. Pete's addition is a major step forward in our commitment to player development and excellence."

A former standout NFL offensive lineman, Kendall played 13 seasons in the league, with notable stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders.

Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough Aims for Four Peat in 2025

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL), the premier indoor football league based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Visaic, an AI-enabled fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment to unveil the newly designed IFL Network. Available now, this multi-year collaboration brings fans closer to the action for the IFL's 17th season, set to kick off on March 21, 2025, with cutting-edge streaming technology and enhanced viewing experiences, on web, mobile web, and mobile apps on iOS and Android devices. The IFL Network, powered by Visaic's innovative Video Interactive Platform (VIP), offers fans unparalleled access to all regular season games-live and on-demand. This partnership reflects the IFL's commitment to expanding its reach, engaging its passionate fanbase, and delivering high-quality sports entertainment directly to viewers across multiple platforms.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Women's National Basketball Association

The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty has agreed to a trade with the Connecticut Sun to acquire veteran guard, Natasha Cloud, in exchange for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and New York's 2026 future First Round pick. "We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Tash is someone who we identified years ago as a prime fit for our team and embodies everything we look for in a player." Kolb continued: "She has always left a lasting impression on the Barclays Center crowd, and we look forward to seeing the best fans in the WNBA embrace her on a nightly basis. Tash will undoubtedly strengthen our roster on both sides of the ball as we pursue another title in 2025."

Maria Marino joins Dexter Henry to discuss how Liberty boosted their WNBA championship repeat hopes by trading for Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun.

The Phoenix Mercury announced that Diana Taurasi, three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor in the summer of 2026. Taurasi will become the sixth individual to receive the franchise's highest honor, as the Mercury commemorate the legendary 20-year career of one of the most iconic professional athletes in history. "Diana is the greatest of all time. What she has done over the last 20 years is truly remarkable," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. "From championships to MVPs to gold medals, she is one of the most decorated athletes of all time and we're excited to celebrate all she's done for the sport, the franchise and our city with her induction into our Ring of Honor." Taurasi (No. 3) will have her uniform number retired, joining Jennifer Gillom, Cheryl Miller, Bridget Pettis, Penny Taylor and Michele Timms in the Mercury's Ring of Honor.

From Day 1 to Forever. To the rafters she goes. The 3x WNBA Champion and WNBA All-Time Leading Scorer will be inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor in the summer of 2026.

The WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm ® will be held on Monday, April 14 at The Shed in New York City. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The draft, along with the WNBA Countdown Presented by Google (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET) will also be available live on the ESPN App. Top prospects will take part live as WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm moves to Hudson Yards in Manhattan and The Shed, an iconic, cultural institution that hosts established and emerging artists in fields ranging from hip hop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance in an unprecedented movable structure.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed forward Tevian Jones for the 2025 season, adding a dynamic scoring threat with professional experience across the NBA G League, CEBL, and NBA Summer League. Jones, a 6-foot-7 forward from Chandler, Arizona, joins the Sea Bears after a strong 2024-25 campaign with the Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League, where he averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals over 18 games. He also recorded a season-high 30 points on February 1 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. By joining Winnipeg, Jones returns to the CEBL for a second season, bringing his scoring ability and defensive versatility back to Canada.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

After a record-setting performance in her only outing of the week, Omaha opposite hitter Emily Londot has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Londot posted a franchise three-set record 19 points in the Supernovas' sweep of Columbus on March 5 to help lead her squad to their sixth win in seven outings. She has been at the center of Omaha's surge, averaging 3.33 points and 2.57 kills. Despite playing in only 30 sets, Londot's 23 blocks on the season sits just outside the top 10 in the league. Twenty of those 23 blocks have come in the last seven contests. This is her first career PVF weekly honor.

League One Volleyball

Get to know Rachel Fairbanks, one of LOVB Atlanta's rising stars! From choosing volleyball as her sport to developing the mentality needed for her rookie pro season, Rachel shares what drives her on and off the court.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Chicago Union and Minnesota Wind Chill have been the two best teams in the Central Division over the past four seasons, with each franchise winning two divisional titles apiece.

