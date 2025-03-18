Power Play and Penalty Kill Units Come up Clutch in FireWolves Win: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

March 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - In a dramatic last-minute win, the Albany FireWolves got clutch performances from their power play, penalty kill, and goalie Doug Jamieson to defeat the Georgia Swarm 11-10 in front of the largest crowd in FireWolves history this past weekend at MVP Arena.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: ALBANY VS GEORGIA

3 Power Play Goals

It was a fast and physical game between the FireWolves and the Swarm with both teams fighting for their playoff destiny which resulted in 12 penalties in the game. Albany's power play unit has been improving as of late and came up with three huge goals in this game that were crucial to getting the victory. With crisp ball movement, well timed picks, and pinpoint shooting, the FireWolves power play was effective against a strong Georgia defense and goalie. Tye Kurtz and Kyle Jackson converted the first two goals and then it was Dyson Williams who scored the game winner with one minute left in the game. If the extra man unit can stay hot for Albany then they will be a key part of their late season push for the playoffs.

0 Goals Allowed By Penalty Kill

The FireWolves power play may have gotten the glory with their key goals, but it was the penalty kill unit that had an even more impressive performance as they blanked the Swarm power play killing off six out of six penalties. Georgia's offense features some of the best shooters in the world like Lye Thompson, but with great communication and Doug Jamieson behind them in net the FireWolves penalty kill was outstanding. They even fought through a 5 on 3 situation where they still prevented the Swarm from getting a power play goal despite being two men down. Players like Colton Watkinson, Will Johansen, Blake McDonald, and the whole unit blocked shots and frustrated the Georgia offense on the way to the win.

44 Saves By Doug Jamieson

After another great performance with 44 saves against a talented Georgia offense, it is fair to say that Doug Jamieson is back to being an elite goaltender in the NLL. Jamieson is a crowd favorite in Albany and he has used that support from the fans and his defense to make jaw dropping saves in crucial situations. He makes saves that should be impossible look easy with his quick reaction time and is playing with confidence. There was no bigger save than his denial of the Swarm's game tying goal attempt off a dunk from behind the net with 13 seconds left in the game. Dougie stood tall and gave the FireWolves another win that keeps their playoff hopes alive. With #30 in net, Albany will have the chance to keep this momentum going.

Next up the FireWolves welcome the Buffalo Bandits to MVP Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm for an NLL Finals rematch and crucial game for Albany to keep their playoff chances alive.

Get tickets now for Celebrate 518 Presented By Fennimore Asset Management on March 22 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Doug Jamieson bobblehead.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

