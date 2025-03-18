Player Transactions

March 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed Marshal Powless on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Justin Morgan on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Caelan Mander from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Caelan Mander to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Adam Poitras on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sheldon Burns to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Hossack to a two year agreement.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.