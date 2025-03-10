Monsters Loan Forward Jake Gaudet to AHL's Providence Bruins in Exchange for Boston Bruins Loan of Defenseman Drew Bavaro to Cleveland

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters loaned forward Jake Gaudet, playing on a one-year AHL contract with Cleveland, to the AHL's Providence Bruins in exchange for Providence's affiliate, the NHL's Boston Bruins, loaning defenseman Drew Bavaro to the Monsters for the balance of the 2024-25 campaign. In 20 appearances for Providence this season, Bavaro posted 0-3-3 with six penalty minutes and added 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes in two appearances for the ECHL's Maine Mariners. Gaudet supplied 1-5-6 with 30 penalty minutes in 41 appearances for Cleveland this season.

A 6'2", 199 lb. right-shooting native of Ridgewood, NJ, Bavaro, 24, posted 0-3-3 with 14 penalty minutes in 27 career AHL appearances, all for Providence, spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25. Prior to his professional career, Bavaro registered 27-51-78 with 103 penalty minutes in 124 career NCAA appearances for Bentley University (Atlantic Hockey Association, 2020-22) and Notre Dame (Hockey East, 2022-24). In 2020-21, Bavaro was named to Atlantic Hockey's All-Rookie Team and the following season (2021-22), Bavaro was named to Atlantic Hockey's First All-Star Team.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 28, supplied 12-19-31 with 109 penalty minutes in 158 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of five seasons from 2020-25. Gaudet registered 4-4-8 with 23 penalty minutes in 16 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati Cyclones spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons.

Prior to his professional career, Gaudet notched 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 career NCAA appearances for the University of Massachusetts spanning four seasons from 2017-21. In 2020-21, Gaudet wore the captain's "C" for UMass and led the Minutemen to Hockey East Tournament and NCAA National Championships. In 2018-19, Gaudet also helped UMass claim the regular-season Hockey East title.

