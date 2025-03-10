T-Birds G Colten Ellis Named AHL Player of the Week

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The American Hockey League announced today that Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 9, 2025.

During a week in which he also agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues, Ellis allowed only two goals on 97 shots over three appearances, going 2-0-0 with a 0.72 goals-against average and a .979 save percentage.

Ellis earned his second shutout of the season on Tuesday night, stopping all 32 shots in Springfield's 4-0 win at Charlotte. He came on in relief on Wednesday and turned aside 24 of 25 shots in 46 minutes of work, then made 39 saves - including 19 in the third period - to lead the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win over Providence on Saturday.

The fourth-year pro has a record of 20-7-3 with a league-leading .928 save percentage in 32 appearances for Springfield this season, his first full season in the AHL. He also ranks ninth in the league with a 2.36 goals-against average, tied for second with 20 victories and fourth in total saves (956). A 24-year-old native of Whycocomagh, N.S., Ellis has played in 54 career AHL games with Springfield, going 28-19-5 with a 2.69 GAA, a .922 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ellis was a third-round choice by St. Louis in the 2019 NHL Draft.

With their magic number down to 18 in pursuit of a Calder Cup playoff berth, the T-Birds begin a three-game weekend on Friday as they make their lone visit to Upstate Medical University Arena against the Syracuse Crunch for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.