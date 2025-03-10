Wranglers Defeat Moose 3-2

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers notched a 3-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on March 9, with Rory Kerins, Sam Morton, and Clark Bishop scoring for Calgary.

Manitoba opened the scoring early in the first period, with Fabian Wagner beating Wranglers netminder Devin Cooley.

However, Calgary answered back with a strong push, and it was Kerins who leveled the score, deflecting a Jeremie Poirier shot from the top of the zone.

In the second, the Wranglers capitalized on a powerplay as Morton put them ahead.

A loose puck in front of the Moose net was pounced on by Morton, with Poirier adding the assist after a slick toe drag that created the chance.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the third, it was Bishop who gave the Wranglers the lead for good.

After Cooley made a save, poking the puck out of the Wranglers zone, Morton carried it end to end and set up Bishop in the slot for the go-ahead goal.

Manitoba's Dylan Coghlan tried to keep the Moose in it with a late tally, but it wasn't enough to overcome Calgary's strong defensive play and solid goaltending.

The Wranglers secured a crucial win and will look to build on the momentum when they face the Abbotsford Canucks on March 15.

