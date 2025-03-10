Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 10th, 2025

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrapped up a three-game homestand with a pair of tilts at the XL Center over the weekend.

The Wolf Pack earned a split of their two games, finishing the homestand with a record of 2-1-0-0.

Friday, March 7 th, 2025, Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-7 L): Nathan Sucese picked up his seventh goal of the season 16:09 into the game, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. The goal extended the veteran's point streak to four games (3 g, 2 a, 5 pts).

Despite a strong 25 minutes to open the game for the Wolf Pack, the Penguins would take total control with seven unanswered goals. Mathias Laferričre picked up his first goal as a Penguin when Marc Johnstone's shot clipped the leg of a Wolf Pack defender but came right to Laferričre in the slot. His quick shot beat Domingue to make it a 1-1 contest.

31 seconds later, Avery Hayes potted the game-winning goal when he snuck a shot by the blocker of Domingue to make it 2-1. Valtteri Puustinen chased Domingue from the game at 12:38 of the second period, beating the veteran netminder from the left-wing side.

The Penguins tacked on four goals in the third period, running away with two points. Vasily Ponomarev struck at 4:44, making it a 4-1 contest. 37 seconds later, Ville Koivunen made it 5-1 with his 18 th goal of the season at 5:21.

Atley Calvert and Rutger McGroarty lit the lamp at 9:07 and 11:57, respectively, to balloon the lead to 7-1.

The six goal margin of defeat was the largest margin of defeat for the Wolf Pack this season. The four goals allowed in the third period marked the second time in three games that the Wolf Pack have allowed four goals in a period.

Saturday, March 9 th, 2025, Vs. Belleville Senators (4-1 W): Hayden Hodgson blasted his fourth goal of the season over the right shoulder of Dylan Garand 18:28 into the hockey game, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead. The Wolf Pack would score the next four goals, however, picking up their eleventh win of the season when trailing at any point.

Jake Leschyshyn tied the game at 19:46 of the first period, tipping home a point shot from Chad Ruhwedel from the right-wing side. The goal was the veteran pivot's 100 th career AHL point.

Garand was perfect in the second period, making 12 saves to keep the game tied heading into the third and final frame. The Wolf Pack took the lead for good on their fourth power play of the game, as Leschyshyn tipped home a Matthew Robertson shot from the point for his second goal of the night at 16:26.

Sucese then hit the empty net at 19:00, cementing the two points. Connor Mackey then struck 2.8 seconds later, making it a 4-1 spread.

Quick Hits:

Following their 7-1 loss to the Penguins on Friday night, the Wolf Pack are 0-5-0-0 in the head-to-head series this season. The Wolf Pack have been outscored 24-5 in the season series.

Sucese's goal on Friday night against the Penguins was the 100 th point of his AHL career.

The Wolf Pack's two empty net goals in 2.8 seconds in the third period on Sunday night were the fastest two goals in AHL history.

Garand's victory on Sunday was his 16 th of the season, tying his career-high set last season.

Robertson collected two assists in Sunday's win. He now has a career-high 19 assists on the season.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025, at Grand Rapids Griffins (7:00 p.m., Van Andel Arena)

Friday, Mar. 14, 2025, at Rockford IceHogs (8:00 p.m., BMO Center)

Saturday, Mar. 15, 2025, at Milwaukee Admirals (7:00 p.m., UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena)

