Chicago Wolves Launch St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction for Charity

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves remain committed to doing their part to help those in need throughout the Chicagoland area via charitable initiatives

With that said, the Wolves would like to alert the media to one of the organization's most important charitable events happening March 15 and 16 at Allstate Arena.

WHAT: Chicago Wolves St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, benefiting Easterseals and spotlighting autism awareness.

Chicago Wolves players will wear exclusive St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, when they host the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears on March 15 and 16 at Allstate. These commemorative jerseys will be available to own through a pair of auctions with proceeds benefiting Easterseals and Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by Kia.

The Wolves are working with Easterseals to spotlight autism awareness. Easterseals is committed to the comprehensive health and wellness of Americans living with disabilities with outcomes-based services for all disabilities.

The jerseys will be available-both online and at Allstate Arena-via blind and silent auctions.

WHEN: March 15-16

WHERE: Online at www.chicagowolves.com and at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL, 60018.

The Wolves appreciate any coverage you can provide to help promote the event as we effort to raise money while spotlighting autism awareness.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.