Country Night Friday
March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Local country artist Corey Dain to perform throughout the night headlining a jam packed Country Night!
Put the boots on and make your way down to Condorstown on Friday for Country Night presented by 107.9 KUZZ, Three-Way Chevrolet, and Rooster's HonkeyTonk. Plus it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 from doors open through the end of the first intermission.
The first 2,000 fans, 5 and older, will get a Condorstown Country Cowboy Hat.
Enjoy live music throughout the night from local country artist Corey Dain!
Come early as there will be a mechanical bull on the plaza and line dancing instructions from the Heart & Soul Line Dancing Group!
After the game, join us for the official post-game afterparty at Rooster's Honkey Tonk located at 1531 19th street downtown.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.
