Country Night Friday

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Local country artist Corey Dain to perform throughout the night headlining a jam packed Country Night!

Put the boots on and make your way down to Condorstown on Friday for Country Night presented by 107.9 KUZZ, Three-Way Chevrolet, and Rooster's HonkeyTonk. Plus it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 from doors open through the end of the first intermission.

The first 2,000 fans, 5 and older, will get a Condorstown Country Cowboy Hat.

Enjoy live music throughout the night from local country artist Corey Dain!

Come early as there will be a mechanical bull on the plaza and line dancing instructions from the Heart & Soul Line Dancing Group!

After the game, join us for the official post-game afterparty at Rooster's Honkey Tonk located at 1531 19th street downtown.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.