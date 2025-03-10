Reign, Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have completed multiple transactions with their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Forward Quinn Olson has been recalled from Greenville, while defender Parker Berge was reassigned to the Swamp Rabbits..

Olson, 23, has recorded 19 points with Greenville during his rookie professional season, scoring six goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances.

The attacker made his pro debut with Ontario last season on April 6 after completing his collegiate career and then got postseason experience with the Swamp Rabbits, playing in six playoff games where he put up four points on two goals and two assists.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Olson spent five seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2019-24. Last year as a senior, Olson appeared in 37 NCAA games and registered 21 points (4-17=21) while serving as an alternate captain for a second consecutive campaign.

The 6-foot, 180-pound attacker totaled 175 career games with the Bulldogs and hit the 20-point mark three times, ending with 96 points on 27 goals and 69 assists. Olson was selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft (92nd overall).

Berge, 22, is also in his rookie professional season and has skated in 49 games for Greenville, earning 35 points on six goals and 29 assists along with a +10 rating. Earlier this season he was named named to the 2024-25 ECHL Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team.

Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips. Berge split his final junior campaign between the two teams, totaling 63 points on 13 goals and 50 assists and a plus-24 rating.

The Reign are in Tucson to begin the week with a two-game series against the Roadrunners. Tuesday night's contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT inside Tucson Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.