Providence Bruins Acquire Jake Gaudet from Cleveland Monsters
March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 10, that the team has acquired center Jake Gaudet from the Cleveland Monsters in exchange for defenseman Drew Bavaro.
Gaudet, 28, has skated in 41 games with the Monsters this season, tallying one goal and five assists. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound center has appeared in 158 career AHL games, all with the Monsters, totaling 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points. The Ottawa, Ontario, native played four NCAA seasons at UMass-Amherst before turning professional at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Bavaro, 24, has skated in 20 games with the P-Bruins this season, recording three assists. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defenseman has appeared in 27 career AHL games with Providence. The Lakewood Ranch, Florida, native played four NCAA seasons, two at Bentley University and two at Notre Dame, before turning professional at the end of the 2023-24 season.
