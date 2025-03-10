Syracuse Crunch Recall Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk from Orlando Solar Bears

March 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forwards Spencer Kersten and Reece Newkirk from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Kersten, 24, has played in five games with the Crunch posting one goal. He has also skated in 53 games with the Solar Bears, earning 24 goals and 52 points, and two games with the Belleville Senators. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January tallying 11 goals and six assists in 12 games during the month.

The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in seven career AHL games with the Crunch and Senators tallying one goal and 63 career ECHL games, all with Orlando, since 2023 recording 58 points (26g, 32a). Prior to his professional career, Kersten spent three seasons at Princeton University from 2019 to 2023 and one season at Bowling Green State University in 2023-24. He totaled 54 points (24g, 30a) in 129 career collegiate games.

Newkirk, 24, has skated in five games with the Solar Bears, tallying five goals and eight points, and 13 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL earning 10 points (2g, 8a). The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has also played in 17 games with the Thunderbirds recording one goal and two assists. He has appeared in 62 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders accumulating 13 points (3g, 10a) and 120 career ECHL games with Solar Bears, Everblades and Worcester Railers earning 96 points (44g, 52a) all since 2021.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Crunch in a trade with Springfield on Feb. 20.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.