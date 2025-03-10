Albany FireWolves Acquire Johnathan Peshko from Ottawa Black Bears

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of forward Johnathan Peshko from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for forward Travis Longboat, Albany's first round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, and fourth round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

Peshko was acquired by the Ottawa Black Bears from the Vancouver Warriors and then traded to Albany in a series of moves before the NLL trade deadline on March 10.

Peshko was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Warriors. In his rookie season he has tallied 20 points (9g, 11a) and 42 loose balls in 12 games played. The Etobicoke, ON native played collegiately at Johns Hopkins University, recording 72 points (58g, 14a) in 59 games. He also suited up with the Owen Sound North Stars of Major Series Lacrosse, posting 28 points (15g, 13a) across 10 games. The 6'4", 200lbs forward has represented Canada on multiple occasions, suiting up at the 2018 and 2019 World Junior Lacrosse Championships, as well as the U21 Men's Field World Championships, winning silver.

Join the FireWolves for their next home game on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena against the Georgia Swarm for Marvel Super Hero Night.

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night! The first 3,000 fans will receive a FireWolves themed Marvel comic book. UAlbany alumni and Tewaaraton winners Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson will return to the Capital Region as they suit up for the Swarm in this exciting matchup.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.