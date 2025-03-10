Player Transactions

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have traded Sam La Roue and a second round selection in 2026 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Ron John and their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Johnathan Peshko and their fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Kiel Matisz, Ottawa's 2026 first round selection and a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have traded Travis Longboat, their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and a fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Johnathan Peshko.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded their second round selection in 2028 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Kiel Matisz and their fourth round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Marquez White to the San Diego Seals in exchange for a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Christian Del Bianco and future considerations to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Brayden Laity, Vancouver's first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft, their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft, their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and future considerations.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded James Barclay to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Justin Sykes and a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft. Sykes's Practice Player tag has been removed, and he is retained on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Slade on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan Schott from the Hold Out List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.