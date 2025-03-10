Bandits Acquire Ron John, Third-Round Pick

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired transition player Ron John and a third-round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and forward Sam La Roue.

John (6'0", 200 lbs., 4/17/1998) has appeared in 59 career NLL games with the Colorado Mammoth, New York Riptide and Ottawa Black Bears. The Angola, New York native has recorded 33 points (7+26) and 260 loose-ball recoveries. He was selected by Colorado in the second round (18th overall) of the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

