San Diego Seals Make Key Moves Before Trade Deadline to Strengthen Roster for the Second Half of the Season

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals were busy making strategic moves during Monday morning's trade deadline, bolstering their roster for the remainder of the season. The Seals kicked off their trade activity by acquiring defenseman Marquez White from the Buffalo Bandits. In exchange, the Bandits received a second-round pick in the 2026 NLL Draft, as well as a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 Draft.

The conditions of the 2028 pick stipulate that if Marquez White is unable to play for San Diego during the 2025-2026 season, the second-round pick will be downgraded to a fourth-round pick in 2028. White's arrival marks an exciting opportunity for the Seals, as he is no stranger to the city of San Diego. Born and raised in Poway, California, a suburb just outside the city, White has deep ties to the community, adding an extra layer of significance to this trade.

In a second trade before the deadline, the Seals also made a move with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, further strengthening their defense. San Diego acquired defenseman James Barclay from Las Vegas in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 Draft (acquired from the Albany Firewolves) and defenseman Justin Sykes. With these trades, the Seals are poised for a stronger push through the latter half of the season, adding experienced players to key positions.

