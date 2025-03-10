Bandits Acquire Kiel Matisz

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired transition player Kiel Matisz and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft. The trade is pending league approval.

Matisz (6'5", 225 lbs., 6/8/1989) has appeared in 192 career NLL games with the Minnesota Swarm, Georgia Swarm, Philadelphia Wings, New York Riptide and Ottawa Black Bears. The Stoney Creek, Ontario native has recorded 630 points (202+428) and 882 loose-ball recoveries. This season, he ranks second on Ottawa in assists. Matisz was selected by Minnesota in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2012 NLL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.