Roughnecks Acquire Defenseman Brayden Laity from Vancouver Warriors

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announce the acquisition of defenseman Brayden Laity, as well as Vancouver's First Round pick in 2025 and 2026 and Vancouver's Second Round pick in 2025 from the Warriors in exchange for goaltender Christian Del Bianco.

Laity, 21, was drafted by the Vancouver Warriors in the First Round, 9th overall in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft. After playing in all 18 games of his rookie year, the BC native posted six points, tallied 101 loose balls and 16 blocked shots, and was named to the National Lacrosse League 2024 All-Rookie Team. The defenseman also made an impact in his final years of junior, competing for the Port Coquitlam Saints in the BCJALL where he won best defensive player in both 2022 and 2023.

The Roughnecks also acquire Vancouver's picks in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, in Round 1 and Round 2, as well as Vancouver's Round 1 pick in 2026. Additionally, the trade includes future considerations for the 2025 off-season.

BRAYDEN LAITY - Defender

HOMETOWN: Maple Ridge, BC DOB: October 9, 2003

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 200 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

NLL STATS GP G A PTS PIM LB CTO BLK

2023-24 Regular Season 18 1 5 6 4 101 15 16

2024-25 Regular Season 12 1 5 6 4 55 12 8

CAREER TOTAL 30 2 10 12 8 156 27 24

