Bandits Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2026 and Conditional Fourth-Round Pick in 2028

March 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired a second-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft from the San Diego Seals in exchange for forward Marquez White. The deal is pending league approval.

