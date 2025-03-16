New York Liberty Acquire Natasha Cloud from Connecticut Sun

March 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty has agreed to a trade with the Connecticut Sun to acquire veteran guard, Natasha Cloud, in exchange for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and New York's 2026 future First Round pick.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Tash is someone who we identified years ago as a prime fit for our team and embodies everything we look for in a player."

Kolb continued: "She has always left a lasting impression on the Barclays Center crowd, and we look forward to seeing the best fans in the WNBA embrace her on a nightly basis. Tash will undoubtedly strengthen our roster on both sides of the ball as we pursue another title in 2025."

A 5-10 veteran guard and 2019 WNBA Champion, Cloud (33) has previously played eight seasons for the Washington Mystics, one for the Pheonix Mercury, and most recently, was acquired by the Connecticut Sun via trade on Feb. 2, 2025.

A Pennsylvania native, Cloud has compiled career averages of 8.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 286 regular season contests, 242 which were starts. Additionally, Natasha appeared in seven postseasons between 2015-2024. In her eight seasons, Cloud has garnered several WNBA individual awards including the 2019 Dawn Staley Leadership Award, 2022 WNBA Assists leader, 2022 All-Defensive First Team, and two All-Defensive Second Team selections (2019, 2024).

New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off at home on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. To learn more and view ticketing options, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

