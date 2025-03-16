Connecticut Sun Acquire 2025 No. 7 Overall Pick and 2026 First Round Pick

March 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, along with a 2026 first-round pick, from the New York Liberty, in exchange for Natasha Cloud.

The No. 7 overall pick marks the Sun's highest draft position and the first time the team has held multiple first round draft picks since the 2016 WNBA Draft when Connecticut drafted Morgan Tuck (No. 3), Rachel Banham (No. 4) and Jonquel Jones (No. 6). The Sun now have the No. 7, 8 and 25 picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft which will be held on April 14, 2025, at The Shed in New York City. Additionally with this transaction, the Sun now currently hold two first round picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

"We are excited to hold our highest pick and multiple first round draft picks for the first time since 2016," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "The 2025 draft class is filled with talented athletes who will bring significant value to our team and organization. We're committed to identifying players who fit our vision and culture, while helping us now and in the future. We look forward to seeing the evolution of the 2025 Sun draft class and are excited about the opportunities to come.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

