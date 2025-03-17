Pete Kendall Named United Football League Offensive Line Specialist

March 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - March 17, 2025 - The United Football League today announced the addition of Pete Kendall, a seasoned football veteran, as the league's new Offensive Line Specialist. Kendall brings an extensive background in offensive line play to this new position, having excelled as both a player and a coach at the highest levels of the sport.

"We are excited to welcome Pete to the UFL family," said Russ Brandon, UFL President and CEO. "His deep knowledge of offensive line play and his experience at the highest levels of professional football will be invaluable as we continue to develop elite talent within our league. Pete's addition is a major step forward in our commitment to player development and excellence."

A former standout NFL offensive lineman, Kendall played 13 seasons in the league, with notable stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders. Over his career, Kendall established himself as a reliable and technically sound player, earning the respect of teammates and opponents alike. Known for his versatility, he played both guard and center, making him a valuable asset to any offensive unit.

"We are blessed to bring Pete on board as our Offensive Line Specialist," said Daryl Johnston, UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "He has experience as a coach and a player which is a great combination, and our players will reap the rewards. His knowledge of the game and his ability to share and teach offensive line technique along with the Tricks of the Trade will be a tremendous asset to our league. Pete understands what it takes to succeed in the trenches."

In his role with the UFL, Kendall will work closely with coaches and players to enhance the performance of offensive lines across the league. He will be responsible for implementing training techniques, film study sessions, and individualized player development plans to maximize the potential of UFL linemen. His focus on fundamentals, hand placement, footwork, and understanding of defensive schemes will provide UFL players with the tools needed to elevate their game.

"I'm honored to join the UFL and have the opportunity to work with the next generation of football talent," said Kendall. "The UFL has shown a strong commitment to player development, and I'm excited to bring my expertise to a league that values fundamentals and performance as much as I do. I look forward to helping these athletes reach their full potential and contributing to the continued growth of the league."

The addition of Kendall to this position shows a commitment to the UFL's continued mission of providing coaching and player development resources, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for emerging football talent.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.