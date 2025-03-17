The Battlehawk Brief: Training Camp Update

March 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







Big decisions are nearing as all eight UFL teams will need to reduce their rosters by this Thursday to reach the required 50-player limit. Never an easy decision, the level of competition has again been raised as Head Coach Anthony Becht and General Manager Dave Boller added 27 new players to the St. Louis Battlehawks roster for training camp.

"We didn't want to guarantee anything," said Becht. "Like we've done every season, we want to push that envelope and create urgency. The competition has been deep throughout our roster, so we are going to have some tough decisions to make at the end, it's never easy."

While all three quarterbacks are expected to open the season with the Battlehawks, who will be taking the snaps under center remains to be determined. Becht has been steadfast in both his message and implementation of Chevan Cordeiro, Max Duggan, and Manny Wilkins competing in an open competition this camp.

"The goal was even though we have new quarterbacks, how do we maximize the line and the players around them so we've got a variety of weapons so they don't have to do difficult things," said Becht. "Guys need to start separating themselves now. Hopefully, that's what we'll get in these final practices into the last scrimmage. We feel good about where we're at, we have three good players and every one of them is getting better every day."

The Battlehawks will scrimmage with the Arlington Renegades on Wednesday.

- Great to see so many fans come out to celebrate "314 Day" with the Battlehawks staff. Besides getting ready to pack the Battledome in a couple of weeks, several season ticket members shared they are also planning to travel down for the matchup at Memphis in May. Always love to see Battlehawk blue on the road-KaKaw!!

- The response to the Hi-Pointe Family Flight Pack (4 tickets - 4 food items - 4 sides - $100) has been outstanding, as the supply for some games have already sold out. Limited packages remain, so act quickly to take advantage of this special offer: uflbattlehawks.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.