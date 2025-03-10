Jyllissa Harris Joins Ottawa Rapid FC

March 10, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Monday that they have acquired Houston Dash defender, Jyllissa Harris, from the NWSL team via transfer.

"Jyllissa Harris is a powerhouse on the field- defensively strong, fast, with a strong defensive understanding of the game and versatility across the back, she consistently shuts down the opponents attack and we look forward to seeing her on the pitch," said Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director, Kristina Kiss.

The Hazlet, New Jersey native joins Rapid FC having spent parts of the past two seasons with the Houston Dash. Harris was selected by the Dash in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft following a five-year career at the University of South Carolina that saw her make five trips to the NCAA Tournament, including quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2021.

While with Houston, Harris made one regular season and six Challenge Cup appearances in her first season and an additional 14 appearances across all competitions during her second season.

Harris set a number of school and NCAA records while with the Gamecocks. She finished her collegiate career with the NCAA Division I record for all-time minutes played (9,395), surpassing the 2,000-minute mark in 2019 and 2022. She also set school records with 105 starts and 107 games played (third in NCAA history).

Over the course of her career at South Carolina, Harris tallied 16 goals and 11 assists to go with multiple end-of-season honours. She received a United Soccer Coaches All-American Second Team selection and earned spots on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2018 followed by All-SEC First Team honours in 2019, 2020-21 and 2022.

Harris graduated in May 2022 with a degree in Childhood Education. While at South Carolina, Harris received numerous academic honours, including being on the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

