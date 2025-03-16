Professional Women's Hockey League Surpasses One Million Fans All-Time

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The PWHL today announced a historic milestone, surpassing one million fans in attendance since its launch. The PWHL achieved the one millionth fan with a crowd of 14,288 during the Takeover Tour© Detroit Presented by Ally featuring the Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Mar. 16. The game also set a new U.S. attendance record for professional women's hockey- the fourth time a PWHL game has broken the record. The achievement underscores the PWHL's rapid growth and the increasing popularity of professional women's hockey, showcasing the passion and support of fans across the league.

The league celebrated the one million fans milestone during a special timeout in the first period at Little Caesars Arena, with all players from both teams stepping onto the ice to throw signed "PWHL One Million Fans" commemorative pucks into the stands, creating an unforgettable moment for fans. Along with the commemorative pucks, a tribute video thanking all PWHL fans was played in-arena and content from the moment is featured here.

To date, the PWHL's total league attendance currently stands at 1,001,648 fans in just over 14 months since the league's launch on Jan. 1, 2024. The PWHL, now in its second season, has already exceeded last season's total attendance mark of 483,530 fans (72 regular-season games and 13 playoff games), with 518,118 fans attending 70 games to date this regular season. The league set the global attendance record for a women's hockey game with 21,105 fans at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2024 when Montréal hosted Toronto.

"Reaching one million fans is a huge milestone for our league," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "To see the league grow so rapidly is a reflection of the dedication of our players, who demonstrate their world-class talent every day, as well as the countless individuals behind the scenes who work relentlessly to ensure the league's success. The passion and support from our fans has been incredible, and this is only the beginning."

"This is truly a 'pinch me' moment," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "The overwhelming support from fans, the energy in the arenas, and the league's rapid growth all highlight how much people are connecting with the PWHL. Today is a moment we'll always remember, and we're grateful to the fans of Detroit for celebrating it with us in such a big way."

The PWHL regular season concludes on Saturday, May 3 with the playoffs beginning the week of May 5.

