Indoor Football League Announces Partnership with Visaic to Launch IFL Network

March 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League (IFL), the premier indoor football league based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Visaic, an AI-enabled fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment to unveil the newly designed IFL Network. Available now, this multi-year collaboration brings fans closer to the action for the IFL's 17th season, set to kick off on March 21, 2025, with cutting-edge streaming technology and enhanced viewing experiences, on web, mobile web, and mobile apps on iOS and Android devices.

The IFL Network, powered by Visaic's innovative Video Interactive Platform (VIP), offers fans unparalleled access to all regular season games-live and on-demand. This partnership reflects the IFL's commitment to expanding its reach, engaging its passionate fanbase, and delivering high-quality sports entertainment directly to viewers across multiple platforms.

"We're excited to team up with Visaic and Dolby to launch the IFL Network, a game-changer for our league and our fans," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "As we continue to up our standard in production and broadcast, this partnership allows us to bring every heart-pounding moment of our 17th season to a broader audience while providing a premium, interactive experience that sets us apart in the world of indoor football."

Subscription Details

The IFL Network offers flexible subscription options to suit every fan's needs:

Season Pass: $29.99 - Full access to the 2025 regular season - with a 30-day free trial.

Monthly Pass: $9.99 - Monthly access with a 30-day free trial.

Subscriptions include:

All Games Live and On Demand: Every regular season matchup, available anytime, anywhere, on any screen

Additional Features:

Live DVR: Pause, rewind, and replay the action as it unfolds.

Live Chat: View and post in real-time discussions with fellow fans.

Clip, Share & download Highlights: Create and share your favorite moments across your social media sites

A New Era for IFL Fans

The IFL Network leverages Visaic's advanced AI technology to deliver seamless streaming, personalized fan engagement, and innovative tools that elevate the viewing experience. Available on web, mobile web and mobile apps for iOS and Android, fans can register now at IFLNETWORK.COM to unlock access and dive into the excitement of the 2025 IFL season from their preferred platform.

"Visaic is proud to partner with the Indoor Football League to bring the intensity and power of indoor football to passionate fans all over the world," said Jesse Beaudin, Chief Commercial Officer at Visaic. "With the IFL Network, we can realize our shared vision of creating a customized experience that connects fans with the sport they love, enabling them to watch high-quality games on any screen, anytime they choose while providing unique engagement features that enhance the fan experience."

