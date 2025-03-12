Iowa Barnstormers Kickoff 2025 Training Camp

March 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - Iowa Barnstormers General Manager Juli Pettit and Head Coach Dave Mogensen unveiled plans today regarding the team's 2025 Training Camp.

Training Camp officially opens this week, when 33 athletes from around the country will touch down in Des Moines. These athletes will work to earn a spot on the Barnstormers 2025 roster over the next week. Throughout the 2025 Training Camp, team practices will take place at the MVP DSM in Des Moines, Iowa. Training Camp practices are closed to the general public.

Media can contact Juli Pettit in the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-564-8457 for information on attending practices.

The Iowa Barnstormers 2025 Training Camp is presented by MVP DSM and AmericInn by Wyndham.

