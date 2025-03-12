American Linebacker Christian McFarland Joins Alouettes

March 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed American linebacker Christian McFarland to a two-year contract.

McFarland (5'11'', 200 lbs) spent his first two years in pro football with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL, where he was coached by Alouettes defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Noel Thorpe. McFarland recorded 98 total tackles over two seasons with the Stallions. He also suited up for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL.

Previously, he played for the Idaho State University Bengals in 2018 and 2019, starting 20 of the team's 22 games. The 26-year-old totaled two interceptions, 141 tackles, and 13 pass breakups during his time there. The Sacramento, CA, native also forced one fumble and recovered two more.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 12, 2025

American Linebacker Christian McFarland Joins Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.