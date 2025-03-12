Elks Sign University of Alberta Product Jonathan Giustini

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Jonathan Giustini, the club announced Wednesday.

Giustini (5'10, 200) once again dons the Green and Gold after having suited up for five seasons for the University of Alberta Golden Bears (2019, 2021-2024). The Calgary, AB native was a sixth-round pick (52nd overall) by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2024 CFL Draft. Following the draft, Giustini returned to the Golden Bears for his final university season in which he suited up for eight games, recording 43 total tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. The 23-year-old was released by the Tiger-Cats on March, having not played a game for the East Division squad.

In his U-Sports career, Giustini appeared in 43 games for the Chris Morris led Golden Bears, notching 149 total tackles, seven interceptions, 17 passes defended and recovered three fumbles.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Jonathan Giustini | NAT | DB | 5'10 | 200 LBS | 2001-04-08 | Calgary, AB | Alberta

