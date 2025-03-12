Sea Bears Bolster Offense with Dynamic Scorer Jones

March 12, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed forward Tevian Jones for the 2025 season, adding a dynamic scoring threat with professional experience across the NBA G League, CEBL, and NBA Summer League.

Jones, a 6-foot-7 forward from Chandler, Arizona, joins the Sea Bears after a strong 2024-25 campaign with the Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League, where he averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals over 18 games. He also recorded a season-high 30 points on February 1 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. By joining Winnipeg, Jones returns to the CEBL for a second season, bringing his scoring ability and defensive versatility back to the Canadian league.

"Tevian is an exciting and versatile player who brings both scoring ability and defensive energy to our roster," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "His experience at the professional level and his ability to impact the game in multiple ways will be a tremendous asset for us this season. We're thrilled to have him join the Sea Bears."

Prior to his time with Grand Rapids, Jones played in the NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets and previously suited up for the Birmingham Squadron, Scarborough Shooting Stars, and New Orleans Pelicans in various professional competitions. In the 2024 CEBL season, he showcased his all-around game with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, averaging 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 11 games, highlighted by a dominant 29-point, 12-rebound performance against the Montreal Alliance on June 23.

Jones played his collegiate career at Southern Utah University and the University of Illinois, where he was a standout scorer. He averaged 17.8 points per game in his final season at Southern Utah, earning a spot on the WAC First-Team All-Conference.

"I'm excited to be part of the Sea Bears and compete in front of such a passionate crowd," said Jones. "I'm looking forward to bringing energy, effort, and a winning mentality to the team this season."

With the addition of Jones, the Sea Bears continue to build a strong and competitive roster for the 2025 season.

Winnipeg is set to host Championship Weekend from August 21 to 24, bringing the league's top teams to town for Canada's biggest basketball celebration. Tournament packs will be available soon.

