Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce 2025 Coaching and Support Staff

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are proud to announce their full coaching and basketball operations staff for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season, a mix of returning talent and new energy set to lead the team into 2025.

Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor returns at the helm after guiding the Sea Bears to a memorable debut season and back-to-back years with playoff appearances. Taylor brings a wealth of international experience and continues to shape the culture of the team both on and off the court.

Ryan Thomson, Assistant Coach and Assistant General Manager, enters his third season with the Sea Bears. A long-time leader of the Lakehead Thunderwolves in Thunder Bay, Thomson worked alongside Taylor with the then-Fraser Valley Bandits before joining Winnipeg during its inaugural campaign. His basketball IQ and player development insight have been instrumental in the team's early success.

Returning to the bench is Mike Raimbault, who brings significant local experience after a decorated run with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen. Raimbault led the Wesmen to back-to-back Canada West silver medals and U SPORTS Elite Eight appearances in 2023 and 2024. He led the Wesmen to a program best finish in Canada West this season at 16-4. A Brandon, MB native and former standout player at Brandon University, Raimbault previously won a CCAA national championship and CCAA Coach of the Year honours in 2010 with the University of Northern British Columbia.

Former basketball intern Braeden Floyd has been promoted to Assistant Coach, Video Coordinator and Chief of Staff. Floyd spent recent seasons with the Winnipeg Wesmen coaching staff and has earned this step up through his dedication and behind-the-scenes contributions.

"Braeden Floyd is a great story. He has earned more responsibility within our Sea Bears organization impressing us with his work ethic and character," said Head Coach and GM Mike Taylor. "Braeden is an excellent young coach who is gaining experience at different levels and building himself up in a great way. I enjoy working with him and will be counting on him a lot this summer as Chief of Staff and video coordinator."

Also joining the coaching roster is Tevonn Walker, who will serve as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development. Walker, a former pro player, brings a modern player-first perspective to development, accountability, and performance improvement. After playing guard at Valparaiso from 2014-2018, Walker returned as an addition to the coaching staff and later joined the Oklahoma Sooners.

"I'm really excited to add Tevonn Walker to our staff," said Taylor. "We won a championship together in Hamburg Germany where Tevonn was our starting 2 guard and he has started his coaching career in impressive fashion, leading player development with the Oklahoma Sooners. At OU, Tevonn was instrumental in developing NBA first round draft pick Jeremiah Fears. He will bring his energy and player development expertise to our team this summer in Winnipeg."

The Sea Bears are also excited to welcome Basketball Interns Huy Luu, Omid Torabi, and Jonam Kazadi to the team.

Supporting the athletes throughout the season is a dedicated medical and performance staff, including Athletic Therapist Kelly Chambers, Strength and Conditioning Coaches Jeff Wood and Matt Ginter, Team Doctor Dr. Gail Sawa, and Team Chiropractor Mike Minnena.

With a dynamic and experienced staff in place, the Winnipeg Sea Bears are set to build on the momentum of their first two seasons and make an impact in 2025.

