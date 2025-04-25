Sea Bears Announce the Opening of the Upper Bowl for the 2025 Home Opener on May 16

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are excited to announce that the upper bowl at Canada Life Centre will officially open for the 2025 home opener on May 16. The club is excited to welcome fans back for another season of exciting basketball in the city.

The home opener will see fans packed into the stadium for the first time in 2025.

"We are incredibly grateful to the people of Winnipeg and Manitoba for their overwhelming support as we prepare to kickoff our season," said Jason Smith, the team's President. "Opening the upper deck is a true testament to how this city has embraced the Sea Bears. The energy in the building last year was unmatched, and we can't wait to build on that as we tip off an exciting new season. With the addition of Championship Weekend in August, this is going to be a special year, and we're so proud to share it with our fans and our community."

The team has announced Juno award winning artist, Maestro Fresh Wes as the halftime entertainment. He is the first Black Canadian artist to have a single or album reach gold and platinum status in Canada as well as the first to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Fans in attendance can expect to receive a commemorative gift and be present for a ceremony to honour and celebrate the Sea Bears' late captain, Chad Posthumus.

Tickets in the 300 level start at under $19 plus taxes and fees. To reserve yours, visit seabears.ca/tickets.

