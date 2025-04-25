2025 RDS Broadcast Team Announced

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday its 2025 RDS broadcast team that will call all 16 CEBL games on RDS this season, beginning with the first 5x5 outdoor pro basketball game in Canadian history when the Montréal Alliance host the Ottawa BlackJacks May 23 at IGA Stadium in the CEBL Summer Classic - Éclipse: Match Sous les Étoiles.

French-language CEBL coverage on RDS includes 16 total games this summer - 12 live televised games and four games streamed live on RDS.ca and the RDS app. All 12 Alliance regular season home games and one road game, as well as all three CW25 games, will be available on RDS platforms this summer.

2025 RDS BROADCAST TEAM

Alex Tourigny - Play-By-Play

Alex Tourigny is entering his 21st season in broadcasting as a reporter and play-by-play announcer for RDS. Tourigny has been calling games for RDS for more than a decade at every level, including the NBA, G League, NCAA, Olympics (2x) and CEBL. He has covered most pro sports teams and major sporting events in Montreal (as well as the Ottawa Senators) as a reporter and was lucky enough to be assigned to the 2019 Raptors run, including Game 6 in Oakland.

Will Archambault - Analyst

Will Archambault has worked at RDS as a basketball analyst for over 13 years. In addition to covering the NCAA, NBA, G-League and most recently the CEBL, he was the lead basketball analyst for Radio-Canada during the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. As a former NCAA Division 1 player, Archambault contributed to Davidson College's historic March Madness run to the Elite 8 during the 2008 NCAA Tournament. His international experience includes playing professionally overseas. Overall, Archambault's multifaceted background in basketball, both as a player and analyst, underscores his passion and dedication to the game.

Peter Yannopoulos - Analyst

After 15 years in coaching, including becoming the first Quebec-born male assistant coach in the NCAA at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), Peter Yannopoulos enters his 22nd season in broadcasting as an NBA TV analyst and radio insider. Yannopoulos has 13 years experience at RDS as an NBA & NCAA TV analyst, 21 years at TSN 690 radio and has been an NBA insider at BPM Sport, Sports Grid in New York, and Die Hards radio in Boston. He is also host of the NBA Canada Series Chalk Talk with NBA legends. Yannopoulos is also the Director of International Relations for the Haitian National Basketball Federation & the Haiti senior national team, and is currently a certified NBPA player agent.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

