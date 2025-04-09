Sea Bears Sign Veteran Big Man Solomon Young for 2025 Season

April 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Thursday they have signed center Solomon Young for the 2025 season.

Young, a six-foot-eight, 242-pound center, brings size, strength and athleticism to the Sea Bears' frontcourt. The versatile big man has three years of professional experience, having played in the NBA G League as well as overseas in Belgium, Italy and Germany.

He spent the 2024-25 season with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League, where he averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.7 minutes per game over 24 games. Young scored a season-high 27 points against the San Diego Clippers and grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds against Salt Lake City.

Young has developed into a reliable perimeter threat, shooting over 40 per cent from three-point range in his last two seasons. Before turning pro, Young played five years at Iowa State University, appearing in 114 games and averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 22 minutes per game. He ranks 12th in blocks in program history with 87 and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team in 2021.

"Solomon Young can be an impactful presence in the CEBL. He plays physically, rebounds very well and can stretch the defense shooting threes" said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "He will fit nicely into our frontcourt with our other bigs, Simi and Jaylin, because of his versatility playing forward and center positions. We look forward to welcoming Solomon to Winnipeg."

Young was teammates with current Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton during his time with the Cyclones. Originally from Sacramento, Calif., Young played high school basketball at Sacramento High, where he led his team to a school-record 30-2 season in his senior year. He averaged 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, earning Sacramento Bee Player of the Year honours.

"I'm really excited to get to Winnipeg and meet everyone," said Young. "I've only heard great things about this team and the fans. Let's make this a great season."

Young joins a talented Sea Bears roster as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 CEBL season.

Sea Bears basketball is back on May 16 at Canada Life Centre. Don't miss out and secure your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.