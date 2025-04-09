Former UNLV Runnin' Rebel, CEBL Experienced Guard Mike Nuga Signs with Bandits

April 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has signed Canadian guard and former UNLV Runnin' Rebel, Mike Nuga, for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Nuga is no stranger to the CEBL, having previously played for the Edmonton Stingers in 2024 and the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022 and 2023, amassing 42 regular season appearances and three playoff games.

"I am really excited about the opportunity of joining the Bandits family. They were close to winning it all last year and I believe that door is open for us to take it all the way. I am ready to do my part while also developing a strong connection with the city of Vancouver and its people," said Nuga. "I also want to send a shoutout to the Edmonton Stingers, who were nothing but great to me. I am looking forward to the chance to learn and grow as a player under coach Kyle Julius while also developing my skills both on and off the court."

In 2024, the six-foot-two guard averaged 11.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the course of 17 regular season games with the Stingers, who ultimately finished with the third best record in the CEBL (13-7) and a playoff appearance. Scoring consistently and prolifically, Nuga finished in double digits 11 times throughout the 2024 season, including a CEBL career-high 24 points versus Vancouver on July 5. This performance included three assists, two steals and shooting four-for-seven from three-point range in 23 minutes of action.

"Mike is one of the fastest players I've ever seen in our league. His game is unique and he plays with true toughness. He is going to give our team a different element this summer and I can't wait to go to battle with him," Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said.

Nuga comes to the Bandits with 42 games of CEBL experience split between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and Edmonton Stingers, debuting in the league in 2022.Mike Nuga has 42 games of CEBL experience, having played for both the Saskatchewan Rattlers and Edmonton Stingers since his league debut in 2022.

Nuga is currently in his third season of professional basketball; playing with Vameira Glass of the Latvian Basketball League where he is averaging 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 23.5 minutes played while shooting 49 per cent from field goal range. His professional career also includes stops in Spain (Caceres, 2023-24) and Kosovo (Vellanzimi, 2024-25).

Born in Lagos, Nigeria before settling in Toronto, Ont. with his family, Nuga represents Nigeria in FIBA competitions. He has appeared in eight games at both the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers and 2023 FIBA Olympics Pre-Qualifying Tournament, most notably putting up a 31 point, eight rebound, five assist performance on February 23, 2024 versus Libya.

Collegiately, Nuga played two seasons at Eastern Florida State College, where he helped lead the Titans to an NJCAA Finals appearance in 2017 and earned First Team All-Mid Florida Conference honours in 2018. His stellar back-to-back campaigns paved the way for Nuga to transfer to NCAA DI, first with Portland State in 2018-19 before moving to Kent State for the 2020-21 season where he earned Third Team All-Mid-American Conference honours. He concluded his post-secondary career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2021-22, appearing in 31 games during his senior year and averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds with 23 starts.

Tickets for the 2025 season, including Season Tickets, Jam Packs and Single Game Tickets, are currently on sale for the Bandits' seventh CEBL season and are available for purchase at this link.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca. A complete regular season schedule can be found.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.