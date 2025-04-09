Defensive Star Osabuohien Returns to Calgary

April 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they have re-signed 6-foot-8 forward Gabe Osabuohien for the 2025 season.

A Toronto native, Osabuohien made a significant impact with the Surge in 2024, averaging 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while serving as a defensive anchor for the team. His intensity, versatility, and leadership quickly made him a fan favourite in Calgary.

Osabuohien played college basketball at the University of Arkansas and West Virginia University, where he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honours in 2022 and was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team in both 2021 and 2022. His ability to defend multiple positions and make winning plays without needing to score has been a defining trait throughout his career.

Since turning pro, Osabuohien has continued to showcase his defensive prowess. He played two seasons with the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League, where he earned the Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award in 2024. He also competed in the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers before rejoining the Charge.

"Gabe Osabuohien embodies everything we want in a Calgary Surge player- grit, passion, and an unrelenting will to win," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "His ability to defend multiple positions and his leadership on and off the court make him a cornerstone of our team. We're thrilled to have him back for 2025."

"I'm excited to be back in Calgary," said Osabuohien. "The fans, the energy, and the culture we're building here are special. I'm ready to get back to work and help bring a championship to this city."

The Surge will continue to make roster announcements in the coming weeks as they gear up for their third season in Calgary.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season are now available to the general public. This season will include marquee games in Red Deer (June 19 against the Edmonton Stingers) and at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Aug 10 against the defending Champion Niagara River Lions). Visit calgarysurge.ca for more details.

About the Calgary Surge

The Calgary Surge tipped off their inaugural season at WinSport Event Centre in May 2023, after originating the Guelph Nighthawks, one of the founding members of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). From day one, the Surge have been committed to being the Home Team for Calgary and a space where everyone is welcome.

The Calgary Surge are active members of the community and have participated in a few hundred events (and counting) around the city that connect the team with diverse communities through sport, entertainment, and arts and culture. Over two seasons, the Surge have made back-to-back CEBL Championship Weekend appearances, were crowned Western Conference Champions in 2023, hold the league's single game attendance record, and have sent over 4000 deserving kids and families to their games for free. Fans can expect even more excitement for 2025! For more information, visit www.calgarysurge.ca.

