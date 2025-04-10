Sea Bears Announce 2025 CEBL Draft Picks

April 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have added three promising talents to their roster, selecting Geoffrey James (University of Victoria) fifth overall, Mason Kraus (University of Manitoba) 16th overall, and Brendan Amoyaw (McMaster University) 25th overall in the 2025 CEBL Draft.

With these selections, the Sea Bears continue to invest in young, high-potential players who bring skill, versatility and local ties to Winnipeg ahead of the 2025 season.

"Being drafted by the Sea Bears is an honour and a great privilege," said first-round pick Geoffrey James. "Winnipeg has a phenomenal fan base and coaching staff, and I look forward to bringing my defensive talents in an effort to bring home a championship."

James, who played three seasons at the University of Alberta before transferring to Victoria and winning a national championship, has had a standout career in Canada West. He earned a Second Team All-Star selection in 2022, averaging 13.4 points per game in 25 games, and made a significant impact from beyond the arc.

"Geoffrey joins us after a national championship season with the University of Victoria. He's a proven CEBL player, having been a rotational piece for the Edmonton Stingers," said Sea Bears Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "We're really looking forward to having him in a Sea Bears uniform this summer."

With their second-round pick (16th overall), the Sea Bears selected local product Mason Kraus from the University of Manitoba. Coming off a dominant season with the Bisons, Kraus averaged 19.1 points per game and broke the Bisons' record for career steals (215).

"Mason is coming off a fantastic season where he was named a First Team All-Star in Canada West. He's an excellent scorer and playmaker, and we're excited to see him continue to play in front of his family and friends in his hometown," said Taylor.

Kraus brings CEBL experience, having spent last summer with the Sea Bears as a practice roster player.

"I'm super excited to join such a highly established and respected team in the CEBL. I'm thankful to Coach Taylor and the Sea Bears for believing in me. I can't wait to get to work," said Kraus.

With their final pick (25th overall), the Sea Bears selected another Winnipeg product, Brendan Amoyaw, a six-foot-nine forward from McMaster University.

"Brendan is a young and athletic big man looking to take the next step. He's a high-character, intelligent player, and we're really excited to have him join our team," said Taylor.

Amoyaw made his presence felt in the paint this past season, averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He previously represented Canada at the FIBA U18 Men's Americas Championship in 2022.

"I'm excited to compete at the next level, and I'm honoured to be joining this organization," said Amoyaw. "I'd like to thank Coach Taylor for this opportunity, and I can't wait to get started."

"We're thrilled to welcome Geoffrey, Mason and Brendan to the Sea Bears family," said Taylor. "Each of these players brings a unique skill set that will complement our team's identity, and we're excited to see how they develop in our system."

The Sea Bears open the 2025 season at home on May 16 at Canada Life Centre.

###

SEA BEARS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 5 overall: Geoffrey James (Edmonton, AB)

Round 2, Pick 16 overall: Mason Kraus (Winnipeg, MB)

Round 3, Pick 24 overall: Brendan Amoyaw (Winnipeg, MB)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.