Rattlers Make 2025 CEBL Draft Selections

April 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced their selections in the 2025 CEBL Draft on Thursday. Saskatchewan selected three U SPORTS players that all have ties to prairie provinces.

"Welcoming Declan and Easton as two bigs, there is a significant role that they can plug into and play at their positions," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk "Having Isaac back is a pretty significant piece for us, he is going to step into a much larger role."

Declan Peterson will make his CEBL debut with the Saskatchewan Rattlers, the third-year centre is coming off a successful season with the University of Calgary Dinos. Declan native to Bentley, Alberta made his collegiate debut with the Lethbridge College Kodiaks during the 2022-23 season. Over two years with the Kodiaks, he has averaged 9.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 21.9 minutes in 42 games. On October 27th 2023, he set his collegiate career-high 18 rebounds. As a freshman, the Kodiaks finished with a 16-5 record and ended the season with a bronze place finish in the ACAC Tournament. Declan is a two-time Kodi Pillar Award recipient.

Transferring to the University of Calgary during the 2024-25 season, Declan made his U SPORTS debut with the Dinos. In 22 games he averaged 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 18.8 minutes with 21 starts. Declan ranked first on the team for rebounds per game (7.2), field goal percentage (67.5%), and total blocks (44). The Dinos finished the season with an overall record of 29-9, capturing the Canada West Conference Championship.

Isaac Simon returns to the Rattlers for his third season. Prior to his collegiate career, he competed at Harvest City Christian Academy in his hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan. Over three seasons with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 26.7 minutes in 75 games.

In his most recent season, he set a new career high of 34 points. During his collegiate career, he has been named to University of Alberta Male Rookie of the Year, Canada West All-Rookie Team, and 2025 Canada West Second Team All-Star. Simon makes his return to Saskatchewan this May, after his second season with the franchise where he scored his professional career-best 14 points on June 30th 2024 against the Niagara River Lions at SaskTel Centre.

The Rattlers welcome Saskatoon-local, Easton Thimm to the roster after two successful seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. Prior to his collegiate debut, he competed at Holy Cross Collegiate in Saskatoon. As a senior with the Crusaders, Thimm helped capture the 5A Saskatchewan High School Provincial Championship. Easton finished his high school career named 2023 Holy Cross - Brennan Jarrett Male Athlete of the Year.

Over two years with the Huskies, he averaged 11.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 26.6 minutes starting in all 39 games. In his most recent season with the Huskies, he set career-highs of 26 points (January 25th) and 17 rebounds (February 7th). During this season, he made a difference for the team ranking first on the team for points per game (13.4), rebounds per game (10.4), steals per game (1.2), field goal percentage (50.2%), and minutes per game (29.8). Easton ranked first in all of Canada West for total offensive rebounds (70) and third in all of Canada West for field goal percentage with 54.5%.

During his rookie season, he was been named to U SPORT All-Rookie Team and named Canada West Rookie of the Year.

