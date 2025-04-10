Calgary Surge Announcement: Draft Picks: Embargo 5:20PM MT, April 10

April 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge revealed their 2025 draft picks in the CEBL Draft, the team announced Thursday.

With the 6th pick in the first round, the Calgary Surge selected D.J. Jackson of St. Francis Xavier University. The 6-foot-4 guard from Mississauga, Ontario, had a standout 2024 season, earning AUS Most Valuable Player and AUS First Team All-Star honours. Jackson led the country in scoring with 24.4 points per game, while also topping the AUS in steals (2.2 SPG) and free throw percentage (86.1%). A third-year eligibility player studying Human Kinetics, he helped guide the nationally ranked X-Men to a 15-5 record and first-place finish in the AUS standings. Jackson also received U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian recognition and was named STFX Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

"This is a dream come true. I'm honoured to be drafted by the Surge and can't wait to compete at the next level," said Jackson.

With the 5th pick in the second round, the Surge selected Javier Gilgeous-Glasgow of Toronto Metropolitan University. The 6-foot-2 guard from Brampton, Ontario, brings a strong resume to the CEBL after two successful seasons at Howard College in Texas and a standout run with TMU. A former United Scholastic Academy captain, Gilgeous-Glasgow was a 2022 BioSteel All- Canadian, 2021 Premier League MVP, and led Team Ontario to a National Championship at the U15 level. He was also a key figure for Canada Elite and helped his high school team reach the OSBA Final 8 Championships.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity with the Surge. I'm ready to work hard, represent my city, and make the most of this experience," said Gilgeous-Glasgow.

With the 6th pick in the third round, the Surge kept it local, selecting 6-foot-1 guard, Will Tong of the SAIT Trojans in Calgary. A dynamic presence on the court, Tong has been a consistent contributor for the Trojans and has become a fan favourite for his energy and tenacity on both ends of the floor. His selection marks another important s tep in the Surge's commitment to developing and spotlighting homegrown talent.

"Growing up in Calgary and now getting the chance to play for the Surge is an incredible honour. I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent my city at the professional level," said Tong.

The Surge will continue to make roster announcements in the coming weeks as they gear up for their third season in Calgary.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season are now available to the general public. This season will include marquee games in Red Deer (June 19 against the Edmonton Stingers) and at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Aug 10 against the defending Champion Niagara River Lions).

Visit calgarysurge.ca for more details.

