Honey Badgers Announce 2025 CEBL Draft Picks

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday their three selections in the 2025 CEBL Draft, Yohann Sam, second overall, Conner Landell 19th, and Mike Demagus 22nd overall. These prospects will all look to make their CEBL debut this season after a combined 267 collegiate games played in 12 combined seasons. The annual CEBL Draft enables players from U SPORTS and the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) to play multiple seasons in the CEBL while maintaining their playing eligibility.

"We are excited about this group of skilled collegiate stars we picked up," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations, Jermaine Anderson. "We have a nice combination of youth with Sam (22) and Landell (21), and experience with Demagus (25). With their unique skillsets, each will have a chance to play their way into our rotation and set themselves up for success with their career's going forward."

Sam, a Brampton-born, All-OUA Third Team, 6'4", 220-pound guard from the University of Windsor is joining the Honey Badgers after completing his junior year with the Lancers. He is coming off his best season yet, leading his squad in points (17.6) and rebounds (6.4) per game, along with 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 30.8 minutes in 20 games en route to an OUA playoff appearance. Sam scored in double-figures in all but three outings last season, including a career-high 32 points vs. the University of Toronto on November 13, 2024. Throughout his three years and 62 games at Windsor, Sam has posted 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 26.9 minutes. He will come into Honey Badgers training camp on a developmental player contract.

"Sam's combination of size at the guard position, and ability to score made him a no-brainer for us with our first round pick," said Anderson. "He is young, hungry, and will have the opportunity to learn the pro game under Koby McEwen this summer."

With their second round pick, the Honey Badgers picked up Conner Landell, a 6'9", 228-pound big man from Niagara Falls whose collegiate career has taken him all over. Most recently, he finished up his fourth year of college ball in Fredericton with the University of New Brunswick Reds, averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 2.0 blocks in 19.2 minutes over 21 games. He also led his team in field goal percentage (.595) and offensive rebounds (53). He posted two of his best career games this season with a 15-point, 15-rebound, five-block outing February 14 vs. St. Francis Xavier, and 20 points and nine rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting February 7 vs. UPEI. Prior to his stint with the Reds, Landell played with Fort Hays State University (2023-24), Lamar Community College (2022-23), and Clarendon Community College (2021-22). In his four-year career, Landell has put up 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 13.8 minutes in 104 games. He will join Yohann Sam as one of the Honey Badgers development players coming into the 2025 season.

"Efficiency and rim protection are the skills that caught our eye with Landell," said Anderson. "He has continued to improve with every opportunity that has come his way throughout his collegiate career, and the hope is that he will continue this trend moving forward."

With their final selection of the CEBL draft, the Honey Badgers selected Mike Demagus out of McMaster University. The 6'4" guard was drafted by the Calgary Surge last season and will enter this season on a standard player contract looking to log his first professional minutes. The 25-year-old has played his entire five-year collegiate career with the Marauders, putting up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 26.0 minutes in 101 games with the team. In the 2023-24 season, Demagus earned All-OUA Third Team honours putting up a career-high 18.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. As a senior, Demagus is coming off 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 27.9 minutes in 20 games. With the Marauders, Demagus has already been able to play under Honey Badgers Head Coach, Sheldon Cassimy. Cassimy is currently also serving as McMaster's Lead Assistant.

"Coach Cassimy speaks extremely highly of Mike's leadership and willingness to compete," said Anderson. "We expect Mike to fight for minutes from day one and hopefully set the tone among the other young guards on our roster."

These CEBL draftees fill spots five, six, and seven on the Honey Badgers roster, putting them halfway to the maximum number of 14 roster spots. Sam, Landell, and Demagus will join four fellow Canadians in Brampton with Canadian Player of the Year, Koby McEwen, Prince Oduro, David Muenkat, and Patrick Emilien.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montréal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

