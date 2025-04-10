2025 CEBL Draft Class Announced

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the results of the 2025 CEBL Draft that saw 30 Canadian student-athletes selected over three rounds from 25 Canadian post-secondary institutions.

For the first time, the selections were unveiled live on CEBL+ (plus.cebl.ca) via the '2025 CEBL Draft Reveal Show' that began at 7 p.m. ET. The full replay of the show can be watched on CEBL+ Video-on-Demand as of April 12.

Each CEBL club made three selections total (one in each round) of either returning or graduating Canadian post-secondary players. The priority of selection in round one was the reverse order of how each team finished the 2024 regular season, and the following rounds reverted to a 'snake format' in reverse order of the previous round.

By the Numbers:

30 student-athletes selected from 25 different academic institutions

27 U SPORTS players / 3 CCAA players

21 first-time CEBL players / 9 returning CEBL players

21 different hometown cities represented from 7 different provinces

3 student-athletes selected from both Toronto Metropolitan University and St. Francis Xavier University (most from any school)

Results (By Round):

Results (By Team):

For more information on each player selected in the 2025 CEBL Draft, please visit cebl.ca/cebl-draft-2025-results.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the Battle of Alberta. A total of 120 regular season games fill the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

