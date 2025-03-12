CEBL's Battle of Alberta Heads to Red Deer June 19

March 12, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the club will be hosting a one-night-only marquee game at Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

The game will take place Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET against their provincial rivals the Edmonton Stingers, teeing up another Battle of Alberta. Across the 2023 and 2024 CEBL seasons, the Surge have won seven of 10 games against the Stingers, including eliminating them in the Western Conference Semifinal two years in a row.

"SURGE 2 RED DEER" promises to be a celebration of basketball, premier entertainment, and community for families and organizations across Red Deer and Red Deer County. Red Deer is Alberta's third largest city, host of the 2019 Canada Winter Games, and was recently ranked Alberta's most active city via ParticipACTION's national Community Challenge.

"To be bringing professional basketball to Central Alberta is both exciting and humbling," said Jason Ribeiro, Surge Vice-Chairman & President. "I would like to thank Mayor Johnston, Tourism Red Deer, and Westerner Park for all their support in ensuring more of Alberta's cities, towns, and villages have the opportunity to experience one of Canada's greatest inventions - basketball."

In the run-up to the one-night-only June event, Surge players will visit Red Deer and host basketball programming in the local community.

"First, I want to thank the CEBL, the Calgary Surge and the Edmonton Stingers for bringing their 'Battle of Alberta' to Red Deer," said Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston. "Our city is the perfect location for these two basketball rivals to battle it out for provincial bragging rights. Red Deer has a very strong basketball community, and I know our residents will be out in full force cheering for their favourite team."

"On the heels of their planned return to the Saddledome, the Surge continue to come up with new and exciting ways to deliver CEBL basketball in the Province of Alberta," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "Today's announcement of the first-ever CEBL neutral site game in Red Deer is another example of bringing our game closer to our fans. There are few rivalries in sport more intense than the Battle of Alberta between Calgary and Edmonton, and fans in Red Deer will get to witness our rendition of that great rivalry first-hand this summer."

"Alberta's government deeply values the role of sport and recreation as an economic driving force and as a means of building healthy, vibrant communities. Congratulations to Red Deer, the Calgary Surge, and the Edmonton Stingers on this historic event. I wish all the best to our athletes in the upcoming game and may the best team win," said Honourable Joseph Schow, Minister of Tourism and Sport.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Fans interested in receiving exclusive presale access to ticket information prior to the general public can register at Surge2RedDeer.ca. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

Additional Quotes:

"The Edmonton Stingers are excited to play a part in bringing CEBL competition to Red Deer. We are always looking for new ways to help grow the game in our province, and this special event provides a unique opportunity for new fans to enjoy high-level professional basketball." Jordan Baker - Head Coach, General Manager, Vice President Basketball Operations & Community Outreach of the Edmonton Stingers

"Red Deer is a premier destination and a proven leader in hosting world-class events, making it the natural home for this thrilling Battle of Alberta matchup. Situated just off Highway 2, right between Alberta's two largest urban centres, there's no better place to 'meet in the middle' for this marquee showdown. With outstanding venues, a passionate sports community, and a strong history of hosting major events, Tourism Red Deer is proud to welcome the Calgary Surge and the Edmonton Stingers to Red Deer. We can't wait to showcase our region's energy, enthusiasm, and hospitality while celebrating basketball at its finest."

Jesse Smith - CEO of Tourism Red Deer.

