Jay Scores Twice As Rush Drop Road Battle Against Thunderbirds

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatchewan Rush' Adam Jay and Halifax Thunderbirds' Clarke Petterson and Randy Staats on game night

(Saskatchewan Rush) Saskatchewan Rush' Adam Jay and Halifax Thunderbirds' Clarke Petterson and Randy Staats on game night(Saskatchewan Rush)

Halifax, NS - Adam Jay scored twice for the Saskatchewan Rush, but it wasn't enough as the Halifax Thunderbirds stormed to a 17-9 win Friday night in Scotiabank Centre.

Jay and Jerrett Smith would score in the opening quarter, but the home side came out guns a blazing burying nine in the opening 15 minutes.

Clark Walter scored twice in the second quarter, but Saskatchewan found themselves down 12-4 at the break.

Halifax started the second half with three straight goals, before Jay and Robert Church responded with markers of their own.

Ryan Keenan, Austin Shanks and Brock Haley all found the back of the net in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late as the Thunderbirds finished with a 17-9 win.

Frank Scigliano allowed 13 goals on 42 shots, while Thomas Kiazyk stopped 7/11. Jake Naso went 13/30 at the dot against Jake Withers.

The Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in a couple of weeks when the Colorado Mammoth come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, March 29th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.