Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Rock

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Warriors and Rock this season.

- The Warriors have an 4-19 all-time record against Toronto, including a 2-8 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (20).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (61.9%), minimum 200 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 10.0 goals/game, the second-best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Christian Del Bianco

- Del Bianco is expected to make his Warriors debut this week after being acquired on Monday. The Coquitlam, BC native has been amongst the top goaltenders in the NLL in recent years, going 8-10 last season with a 10.65 goals-against average and a .795 save percentage in Calgary, both marks good for fourth in the league.

PLAYER TO WATCH - TORONTO

Tom Schreiber

- The East Meadow, NY native has been on fire as of late, recording at least five points in each of his last three outings, including a one goal, four assist game last week against the Halifax Thuderbirds.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm

- Saturday, March 29 at Buffalo Bandits

- Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves

WARRIORS VS ROCK

Vancouver Toronto

10.2 GF/Game 10.3

10.0 GA/Game 11.3

49.1 Shots/Game 50.5

12.9 PIM/Game 16.7

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN1

- TSN4

- NLL+ (outside of Canada)

- ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.