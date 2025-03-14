Bandits Travel to Calgary for Rematch with Roughnecks

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits will go to Calgary with a vengeance after losing to the Roughnecks 17-11 at home in their last game, with a rematch at Scotiabank Saddledome set for 9 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on CW23, while you can stream on ESPN+ in the United States or on either TSN+ or the new NLL+ streaming platform in Canada. The game will be broadcast on the radio locally on 1520 AM.

Here's everything you need to know.

Last Time Out

Scoring runs by the Roughnecks made the difference in the last meeting, including a seven-goal fourth quarter.

The Bandits opened the game with back-to-back goals before Calgary answered with back-to-back goals of its own, ending the first quarter tied at two.

Josh Byrne and Tehoka Nanticoke combined to get Buffalo's second back-to-back scoring run of the game before Calgary and Buffalo traded goals to make it 5-3. The Roughnecks responded with three straight goals to take the lead before the two teams traded goals in the final minute of the first half to make it 7-6 at halftime.

Kyle Buchanan scored to open the third quarter, but Calgary erased his progress, scoring back-to-back goals. Buchanan and Nanticoke got back-to-back goals of their own, tying the game at nine before Calgary again scored in the final minute of the quarter to take the lead into a break.

While the Bandits were within a goal in the final quarter, Calgary pulled away to win.

"It's probably been a handful of games where things have started to creep away on us and then we're able to find a way late in the game," Buchanan said. "It's not for lack of chances (why we lost)."

"We've Played These Games Before"

Three weeks ago, the Bandits found themselves in this very same situation.

Following a 14-13 loss at home to the San Diego Seals - their first loss of the season - the Bandits had to travel to San Diego the very next week. The Bandits made up for the loss, this time being on the right side of a one-goal game in a 13-12 win at Pechanga Arena.

"It's nice to have the opportunity to play Calgary again because this game is fresh in our mind, so hopefully that gives a little extra motivation," head coach John Tavares said. "Regardless of who it is, after coming off of a loss, you want to show out and you don't want to get on a run of losses."

You Again?

In goal against Calgary last Saturday, the Bandits saw a very familiar player in Nick Rose.

On Feb. 25, the Toronto Rock traded Rose to Calgary, meaning Rose would play the Bandits twice more after already playing them twice this season, losing both times, 15-13 and 14-13.

Through three games this season against Buffalo, Rose has allowed 12 goals per game, saving 76.4 percent (117/153) of shots he's seen against the Bandits.

"He played well, and this was the third time we're seeing him," Tavares said. "We had success the first two times but he's a great goalie. He did his job."

Still on Top

Despite the loss against Calgary, the Bandits are still the top team in the NLL.

Despite being tied with the Saskatchewan Rush record-wise, the Bandits' .818 winning percentage is higher than the Rush's, as well as Buffalo holding the tiebreaker over the Rush after beating them 9-7 in Saskatchewan.

With a win on Saturday at Calgary, the Bandits would also become the quickest team to 10 wins this season. The Rush accomplished the feat in 13 games after losing their 12th game of the season to the Bandits before beating the Georgia Swarm 8-7 last week.

Western Bandits

For the third time in the last four games, the Bandits will travel west to play a road game.

In the past two games, the Bandits are 2-0, beating San Diego 13-12 and Saskatchewan 9-7. Between the two games, the Bandits are averaging 11 goals per game and allowing 9.5 per game.

The Bandits will have traveled a combined 6,533.3 miles between the three games, averaging 2177.76 miles per trip.

Calgary Chronicles

The Bandits will travel to Calgary for the first time since 2019, which was Game 2 of the NLL Finals, a 14-13 overtime loss. While that game decided the series, Josh Byrne pinpointed it earlier this season as the moment when the Bandits realized they could one day achieve their championship aspirations.

Buffalo hasn't traveled to Calgary for a regular season game since 2018, a 16-9 loss.

The Bandits are 4-5 all-time against the Roughnecks in Calgary and will be looking to even the series this Saturday.

