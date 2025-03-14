Player Transactions

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

