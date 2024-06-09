Rox Overcome Early Deficit, Outlast Willmar in Shootout

June 9, 2024

Jackson Hauge of the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (6-7) opened the 2024 edition of the Highway 23 Rivalry with an 11-10 defeat of the Willmar Stingers (6-6) on Sunday, June 9. With the 3-hour-and-55-minute victory, the Rox clinched a winning homestand and extended their win streak to three games.

After spotting Willmar four runs in the first inning, the Rox wasted no time starting a rally. They immediately answered with two runs in the first, as Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) drilled an RBI single. In the next frame, St. Cloud turned the score upside down with a grand slam from Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas). Hauge's fourth home run of the season moved the Rox into a 6-4 lead and tied him for the Northwoods League lead in long balls. He would finish the game going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in.

Though Willmar tied the game in the fourth, St. Cloud again responded with runs in the same inning. The Rox turned in a five-run bottom of the fourth inning that Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) kickstarted with a leadoff home run, his second solo shot in as many games. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) would later single home another run, setting up Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) for a two-run triple, his first three-bagger of the year. At the end of four innings, the Rox led 11-6.

The Stingers would start a rally in the following innings, but Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) stemmed the tide upon appearing from the bullpen in the sixth. On his way to a 10-out save, Dahle stranded the bases loaded with the Rox up 11-9 in that sixth inning. He would limit Willmar the rest of the way, conceding only one run while striking out four across the game's final 3 1/3 innings.

