Chucks Lose a Thriller in Madison, Fall to 10-3

June 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Woodchucks put up a valiant effort but fell short and are now 10-3 on the season after going 1-3 on the road trip.

For the first time since June 2 the Woodchucks were not the first team to score. The Mallards plated home two runs in the top of the first, giving Jacob Haley (U of South Alabama) some early trouble. The Mallards forced the Chucks into the bullpen early as the Chucks trailed 0-6 after two.

The Chucks would fight back finding a run of their own in the third. It started on a leadoff double by Brayden Smith followed by an RBI single by Val Cerna Jr. (Cen. Methodist U) to bat him around. It's the fifth hit and third run scored in the last two games for Smith. The Chucks still trailed 1-6 heading to the 4th inning.

A two-out rally that started on a infield single from Max Galvin (OK State) eventually lead to bases loaded and a chance for the Chucks to strike. They were not able to bat any around and the score was 1-7 onto the bottom of the 6th.

The 7th would prove to be another productive one for the Chucks as an RBI single from Jacob Haley scored Val Cerna Jr. to cut the deficit to five. With a tall task still ahead of the Chucks, they brought in Garrett Brogdon (Simpson U) to keep the Mallards at bay.

The next inning the Chucks scored another on an RBI single from Logan Kreske (Wichita St. U), his first of the season. The next batter Brayden Smith (Iowa West. Comm. College) shot a line drive down the left field line for a double that would score Max Soliz (Auburn U.)

That wouldn't be all for the Chucks in the 8th as Val Cerna Jr. smoked a pitch off the right-field wall to score Smith and Jake Berkland (Mankato St.). After a four-run inning, the Chucks trailed just 6-8 heading to the 9th inning.

The Chucks made things interesting as they came within one run after Daniel Harden (McClennan Comm. College) scored on a single by Max Soliz Jr. It wouldn't prove to be enough, and the Chucks fall to 10-3.

They will return home tomorrow to finish the series with Madison. It's the start of two straight at Athletic Park! Come on down to watch the Woodchucks who haven't lost at home yet this season!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.